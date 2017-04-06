The Business Lunch: Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi

This charming eatery set by the pool at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi offers stellar food at speed
Bussola comes in two forms; when upstairs sat on the terrace, diners pick from a menu of wood-fired pizzas. Downstairs is where the main restaurant lies, with a large dining room and generous patio area overlooking the Westin's pool and beach.
While there's little doubt that a relaxed meal under the setting sun is a great use of the former (most evenings the upstairs is full of casual diners) it's the latter that is most appropriate for lunch with clients. But that's no bad thing. The dining room and patio are ever so slightly more formal, and the menu less rustic and more sophisticated.
The business lunch gives you a selection of starters and mains, from which you choose one of each. Dishes are light and tasty, a mixture of classic Italian dishes with a twist. Vegetarians – often overlooked in the city – will find plenty to choose from, but there's more than enough meat and fish options.
More importantly, the food comes out quickly: you can easily get through starter and main with sufficient time for a coffee within the hour. Service is attentive and very friendly, and if time is on your side, there's no better place to enjoy one of the additional deserts than on the patio in the sun.
