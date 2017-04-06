The Business Lunch: Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi

This charming eatery set by the pool at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi offers stellar food at speed

By Thomas Shambler
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 9:25 AM

Bussola comes in two forms; when upstairs sat on the terrace, diners pick from a menu of wood-fired pizzas. Downstairs is where the main restaurant lies, with a large dining room and generous patio area overlooking the Westin's pool and beach.

While there's little doubt that a relaxed meal under the setting sun is a great use of the former (most evenings the upstairs is full of casual diners) it's the latter that is most appropriate for lunch with clients. But that's no bad thing. The dining room and patio are ever so slightly more formal, and the menu less rustic and more sophisticated.

The business lunch gives you a selection of starters and mains, from which you choose one of each. Dishes are light and tasty, a mixture of classic Italian dishes with a twist. Vegetarians – often overlooked in the city – will find plenty to choose from, but there's more than enough meat and fish options.

More importantly, the food comes out quickly: you can easily get through starter and main with sufficient time for a coffee within the hour. Service is attentive and very friendly, and if time is on your side, there's no better place to enjoy one of the additional deserts than on the patio in the sun.

Related:

Stories

Luxury on the high seas: Riva 110

The Celebration Brunch: Roberto's, DIFC

The Client Dinner: Bistrot Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai

The Business Lunch: Intersect by Lexus, Dubai

Travel: A Seven Stars luxury train journey around Kyushu, Japan

The Business Lunch: Toko Downtown

Galleries
In pictures: Art-restaurant hybrid coming to d3

In pictures: Art-restaurant hybrid coming to d3

Also in Leisure

Ferrari resale value 75% to 90% on average, says MidEast exec

Ticking along nicely: Omega President and CEO, Raynald Aeschlimann

Also in UAE

Al Noor Hospitals Group rebrands as Mediclinic in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region

Saudi Arabia still burning through its cash pile

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Travel: A Seven Stars luxury train journey around Kyushu, Japan

Travel: A Seven Stars luxury train journey around Kyushu, Japan

Seven Stars, which brings you on a journey around Japan’s most...

Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing 777-200LR is a commercial...

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

Why do CEOs only justify vacation days when they are near burnout...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking