The cheapest way to fly Business Class to New York

By Salma Awwad
  • June 12 2014 09:25
Heading to the Big Apple this summer can be quite the affordable venture

If you’re New York bound this summer you don’t necessarily have to break the bank to get there.

Business Class trips on Emirates can cost up to $7,977 a pop, and even though Etihad Airways is cheaper at $6321 and removes the hassle of customs upon arrival, it’s still quite a hefty sum to pay.

Here are some alternate routes you can take that allow you to save your budget for your adventure in the big city rather than spending it before you even get there. It might take you some extra time, but you’ll still be in the lap of luxury as a business traveller and arrive to your destination pampered and in style.

1-Qatar Airways taken from DWC-Al Maktoum International to JFK can cost as low as $3926.30, which is literally less than half of that of Emirates. But there’s a catch: You have to go through two stops in Doha and Manchester before arriving to your final destination, which results in a total flight time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, including the two stops

2- If you’re not in a rush and the previous flight and its duration didn’t faze you, then you’re probably better off taking the Gulf Air route through Charles De Gaulle. For only $3435.90, you can have the business class experience from DWC-Al Maktoum International, all the way to New York with a total flight time of 16 hours and 35 minutes. Still, you will be making two stops, in Paris and Manama. And if you include the transit times in the equation, then tack on another 4 hours and 20 minutes to the process.

3- Going further down in the price bracket in Egypt Air, with fairs that can go as low as $2887 in total. One stop in Cairo. 18 hours and 15 minutes total flight time. And a guarantee of a quiet flight since you’re catching the red eye at 5am from the Dubai International Airport. Another mini glitch to note: The return trip is a shocking 25 hours and 30 minutes in total.

4- Virgin Atlantic offers up quite the appealing deal, far superior to the rest if you’re looking for convenience and savings. Their equivalent to business class seats are named “Premium Economy” and you can get to JFK from DXB with just one short stop in London. For the lowest price of $2680, shopping at Heathrow will be a guilt-free undertaking. The total flight time on this trip is only 15 hours and 40 minutes, which is an hour and 30 minutes more than a direct flight and transit time is short of 4 hours.

5- If you still want to experience the lustrous luxury of Emirates’ Business Class on their A380 flight while cutting costs, then the best choice is to plan this trip well in advance. Saving up on their Skywards Miles can earn you a free ticket to the Big Apple. All you have to do is choose the right credit card to subscribe to based on your salary and frequent flyer propensity and just pay all your regular expenses through it. Just be sure to close up your bill at the end of each month so this idea wouldn’t have a conflicting effect on your budget. For frequent flyers interested in Emirates rewards, the banking options are Citibank, Emirates Islamic and Emirates NBD.

Posted by: Steven Hall Friday, 20 June 2014 4:15 PM[UAE] - USA

Traveling in business class always associated with high cost. I completely agree with the point that it's better to split up the journey to save our cost on travel. Yes it might take us some extra time but it is cost effective.

Posted by: HD_DXB Thursday, 12 June 2014 3:44 PM[UAE] - uae

#4 is incorrect and misleading. Premium economy is not an "equivalent to business class", its PREMIUM ECONOMY and is at the same price point as other airlines who provide premium economy such as; Air France, British Air and Cathay Pacific. On Virgin, "UPPER CLASS" is a Business product and same price point as business on other European airlines. Virgin just doesn't operate a First Class which might be the only reason I can think that you are confused.

Posted by: Paul Lambert Thursday, 12 June 2014 3:42 PM[UAE] - UAE

Re: Virgin Airloines... Their equivalent to business class seats are named ?Premium Economy?

No they are not. Premium Economy is the class between Economy and Business.

Hope your researchers don't get paid well.

Posted by: Dxb Friday, 13 June 2014 2:12 AM[UAE] - UAE

Well.....You can't. Even spell!!

Posted by: Chalky6765 Thursday, 12 June 2014 12:25 PM[UAE] - UAE

I booked flights with a Etihad a few months ago business to JFK $6300 direct. My clients on the trip I'm organising are in Qatar, they booked Emirates via Dubai at $4300 business. We are all flying peak to NY in July. I wish I was going Emirates but that was a company call as I love the A380 and much prefer Emirates, but let's see how Etihad are :)

Posted by: Lana Friday, 20 June 2014 4:08 PM[UAE] - UAE

I flew etihad to US and it was the worst experience (on the ground staff, food, lost baggage)
Their flights to europe were ok the last time I flew and their middle east service is good compared with other top regional carriers. But the US flight is just a big fat disappointment.
I hope they improve soon because I am not planning to take a long haul flight with them anytime soon.

Posted by: Mr. Thwaite Thursday, 12 June 2014 12:23 PM[UAE] - Doha

Doesn't wasting time for hours on end in Qatar and Manchester somewhat defeat the purpose of going business class?

