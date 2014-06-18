The Dubai Tram: 10 things you need to know

Get the lowdown on Dubai's new transport system which is due to launch in November

By Thomas Drew
  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 4:16 PM

1. What is it?

Originally planned for 2009, and then 2012, and then the first half of this year, the Dubai Tram, or Al Sufouh Tramway, is essentially a series of trams located in the Al Sufouh of Dubai. It will coincide with both the Dubai Metro as well as the Palm Monorail. At the moment, the project is still under construction and is set for full operation in November this year.

2. How long will it take?

The maximum speed of the trams will be around 50 km per hour so, from one side to the other, it will take around half an hour. Distances between stations range from 500 metres to a kilometre in length.

3. Where are they?

11 stations will run along Al Sufouh Road and Jumeirah Beach Road from Dubai Marina to Mall Of The Emirates for Phase 1, starting at Jumeirah Beach Residence 1 and ending at Al Sufouh. After the initial 11 stations, eight more stations will be opened in Phase 2.

4. How do you get to them?

Four footbridges, similar to the metro’s footbridges, are set to be constructed to allow pedestrians to actually get onto the trams and to ensure that the carriages are used by the maximum amount of people. The footbridges are also air-conditioned and will be located at stations, 4, 6, 7 and 9. Alternatively, links to the Dubai Metro and the Palm Monorail will allow passengers to transfer from one mode of transport to the other.

5. How much will it cost?

Although official prices have yet to be released, it is confirmed that the trams will be using a similar system to the Dubai Metro, splitting areas into ‘zones’, with tickets getting more expensive the more zones you cross. However, since the Phase 1 of the tram only spans one zone (which is around 10.6 km), to start off with, tickets will stay relatively cheap at a few dirhams each.

6. The fines

Crossing a red traffic light could leave you with a hefty fine of no less than AED2000 ($544). Crossing a red traffic light which results in an accident will leave you a fine of AED5000 to AED15000. Crossing a red traffic light which results in an accident that kills someone could lead to a fine up to AED30,000.

7. How long will these be open?

The tram is set to run for 20 hours a day from 5am to 1am. So if you somehow find yourself stuck in Al Sufouh in the middle of the night with no sense of direction, the Dubai Tram has you covered.

8. How packed will it be?

Each tram can hold a maximum of 408 passengers.

9. Are there any cycling paths?

Odd question, but yes. A cycling track, which doubles as a pathway for pedestrians, will coexist alongside the trams. Despite this, the track will not go around all of the stations, with no track between stations 5 to 7.

10. Why do we need this?

The main reason for the construction of the trams is to reduce the large amount of traffic clogging up Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, especially during the weekends. Since its release, the Metro has garnered large success with people utilising it in their daily routine. It seems like the RTA are attempting to achieve the same success with the Dubai Tram and are hoping that the trams will make a huge difference to the traffic when they finally open in November.

Posted by: James Thursday, 19 June 2014 9:47 PM[UAE] - UAE

I really don't think this will ease the traffic problems, which are mostly caused by people doing laps around JBR to show off their expensive cars - you think those people are going to use the tram? All it will do is make the area more accessible to people without cars, thus making the area even more congested.

Posted by: expat08 Thursday, 19 June 2014 2:33 PM[UAE] - UAE

@thomasdrew "It will coincide" ->> you mean to say it will connect?

Posted by: SELWIN ILANGOVAN Thursday, 19 June 2014 11:53 AM[UAE] - DUBAI, U.A.E.

Very Nice Dubai will look more beautiful with this.. But his feature will not be available in Old areas of Dubai such as Deira, Bur Dubai, Jumeira etc..

We welcome the new plan to develop Dubai and its transportation.. Our good wishes to all who are involved and who has promoted such transport system in Dubai.

Regards and God Bless Dubai.. God Bless UAE

SELWIN ILANGOVAN

