The Experience by Reif Othman to feature home theatre in March

Private dining concept The Experience by Reif Othman is set to feature high-end home theatre by March this year, the chef has revealed.
The theatre will serve cinema favourites such as in-house popcorn and cotton candy as well as grape beverages.
The Experience, which was launched in October 2016 as Othman’s own “chef’s table” located a level below his renowned restaurant and lounge Play, is meant to make guests “feel at home,” he said.
Situated on the 37th floor of the H Hotel, it comprises a living room, an open-kitchen, a chef’s table and a lounge area. It’s designed to seat 12 people and can be booked for brunch, lunch, dinner, or 'after hours' for AED750 per person.
Othman, who is head of the culinary department at Absolute F&B, will create bespoke menus that will differ every time to suit the preferences of the guests.
The global chef also revealed he is looking to launch another branch of Play in the Middle Eastern region this year.
