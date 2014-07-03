The perfect human diet

How are foods treating you? Do chocolates or sweets get the better of you more often than you like? You might be a willing victim of doughnuts, double cheeseburgers, French fries and candy bars, regardless of what they inflict on your waistline and your health.

But there are a few essential facts you should know. First, certain food habits are physical. It is not your fault so don’t blame it on gluttony or a lack of willpower.

It is a special property of the foods themselves that causes them to be so addictive. In 2009, Dr. Leibowitz of Rockefeller University demonstrated that overconsumption of fats can activate brain systems that further stimulate the intake of fat.

Her more recent investigations revealed that fat and glucose peptides function within a positive feedback loop that promotes overeating of fat and sugar-rich foods.

If there is any doubt that the digestion of sugars and fats produce opiate effects, which in turn cause physical cravings, the experiments by Dr. Adam Drewnowski at the University of Washington offers further definitive proof.

So if you have been seduced by, sugar, chocolate, cheese or even fatty meat to the point where you feel guilty eating them or you can’t control yourself from a binge eating session, the good news is that there is a way to subconsciously dim that trigger without the use of willpower.

The ability to break bad food habits is mainly about adjusting your overall diet so that your blood sugar stays on an even level and getting your appetite controlling hormone to work for you, rather than against you.

According to information derived from the Food Addiction Institute’s research, you will need to follow those simple steps to reconfigure your bad habits and then you’ll be on your way to a perfect human diet, free of toxins, sugar additives and unnecessary fats.

-Go high fibre: Researchers have found that an extra 14 grams of fibre in your diet each day cuts your calorie intake by a full 10 percent. It is easy to get 30-40 grams a day of fibre. There are four kinds of foods that have plenty of healthy fibre: beans, vegetable, fruits, and whole grain. You just have to choose the food options that you enjoy eating and incorporate them in your daily diet.

- Make sure you choose foods with a GI number below 90: Scientists rate how quickly foods release their natural sugars into the bloodstream by using a number called the glycemic index, or GI. Foods with a low glycemic index release their natural sugars slowly which means that you will feel full for a longer period of time. Did you know that pasta has a much lower GI than bread? Use the glycemic index to spot foods that keep your blood sugar steady.

- Boost natural appetite suppressant leptin: Leptin effectiveness varies depending on your daily calorie intake and how well you are cutting saturated fats from your diet. If you have been yo-yo dieting, be sure that your leptin and metabolism levels are at their optimal. Researchers believe that the low-fat, plant based foods can boost leptin levels up. So a diet rich in beans, brown rice, vegetables and fruits will get you back on track.

- Get regular rest: Anyone – man or woman - who is fatigued or stressed will be drawn to the refrigerator in search of the calming opiate effects of food. We all go through these moments; they’re an inevitable part of life. What makes the difference is how we choose to deal with fatigue and stress. Invest in yourself and research different methods of learning how to let stress go.