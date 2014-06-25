The World island resort to sign deal with Drydocks World

|Home
Company will provide offshore marine and operational management works for The Heart of Europe project
Drydocks World is set to sign an agreement with Kleindienst Group to provide a complete range of offshore marine and operational management solutions for their The Heart of Europe project.
The project is comprised of a cluster of six islands owned by the group on The World project off the coast of Dubai.
The agreement will be signed by HE Khamis Juma Buamim, chairman of Drydocks World & Maritime World and Josef Kleindienst, CEO of the Kleindienst Group.
Drydocks World will offer high-end technical and operational support to the development of the islands including managing the dredging operations. The company will also provide comprehensive and integrated offshore marine based utilities solutions for electricity generation, water and sewage treatment plants for the islands.
Design and supply of appropriate equipment and deploying technical teams for operational management are other aspects that will be implemented.
The Kleindienst Group will lease land at Dubai Maritime City to base their logistic and marine based operations from.
Buamim said: "We feel deeply privileged to be part of this highly significant project in Dubai that would re-define high-end living. Drydocks World has the expertise and experience to integrate various technical elements to deliver genuinely sustainable long term solutions.
Kleindienst added: "Since construction started on The Heart of Europe project in January this year all of our major transportation requirements have been carried out from Dubai Maritime City. Drydocks World has significant experience in the areas we have agreed to collaborate, and it is one of the world's few truly specialised shipyards. For example, they recently successfully completed the high-voltage direct current converter platform, DolWin beta."
The Heart of Europe is a collection of six distinctive islands, each boasting a unique design based on destinations throughout Europe including: Germany, Monaco, Sweden, Switzerland, St. Petersburg and the main island – Europe, which brings the inspiration from Vienna, Barcelona, Paris and Rome.
