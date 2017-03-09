The world's best business class? Qatar Airways launches futuristic QSuite with double bed

Qatar Airways' new business class has been unveiled and is set to rival – or even surpass- some of the airline's competitor's first class cabins. In a first for any business class, the QSuite is a partitioned suite that gives each passenger a private enclave throughout the flight.

These spaces are fully customisable and can be conjoined to create the first-ever double bed in Business Class. They can also be used to create a 'cabin within a cabin' that connects four individual suites into a private communal space for friends or families travelling together.

The QSuite has spent the last two years in development and launched today at ITB Berlin – the world's largest travel trade show. The launch ceremony was attended by the airline's group chief executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, who called it, "the future of premium travel'.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK INSIDE THE QSUITE CABIN

Al Baker went on to say that the QSuite would challenge industry standards, and offer "more privacy, more choice and more personalisation… enabling our passengers to enjoy a first class experience in business class".

As well as the customisable innovation, Qatar Airways' business class passengers will also enjoy more perks. Seats are finished with hand-stitched Italian leather and satin rose gold. Passengers on night-time flights will be gifted pyjamas by The White Company. Amenity kits have been designed by luggage brand Bric's will come stocked with products from Italy's Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio.

Entertainment options have also been improved. The oryx One in-flight entertainment system now comes with 3,000 different content choices (from films to games and music). Passengers – who can already dine whenever they want to – will also get an expanded menu, including sharing plates that fit in with the QSuite's concept of common spaces.

The first QSuites will be retro-fitted into the airlines' existing aircraft from June onwards, at a rate of about one plane per month. But with some 194 aircraft in its feet, it might be quite some time before passengers can be guaranteed of flying with one.