Thomas Cook says to open first own-brand hotel in the UAE

Thomas Cook, one of the world’s leading leisure travel companies, has announced plans to open its newest own-brand hotel in the UAE.

The smartline Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is set to open in November and is Thomas Cook’s second long-haul smartline hotel, following the smartline Eriyadu resort in the Maldives.

It will also be its first own-brand hotel in the growing tourist destination of the UAE, the company said in a statement.

The opening of smartline Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort marks further progress in Thomas Cook’s strategy to grow its portfolio of own-brand hotels, as part of an increased focus on higher quality holidays, it added.

This hotel is in addition to the 22 new own-brand hotels Thomas Cook has already announced will be opening across the summer 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The resort will have 253 chalets, a 700-metre private beach, three pools, four bars, a coffee shop, a buffet restaurant and free Wi-Fi. It also boasts a spa with sauna and Jacuzzi, a fitness centre and offers tennis and water sports.

Alongside the opening of the new hotel, Thomas Cook and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority have extended their major co-operative marketing agreement which aims to raise the profile of the Emirate as a premier leisure destination for European tourists.

The partnership, which started in 2016, enters its second phase in August and seeks to further develop Ras Al Khaimah as a year-round destination for holidaymakers through inspiring marketing content delivered via Thomas Cook’s multi-channel media offering.