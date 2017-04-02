Three friends jump off 414-metre Dubai building

Video shows the men taking the plunge from the top of the Princess tower on Friday

  • Sunday, 2 April 2017 1:34 PM
(Image: Instagram/xdubai)

(Image: Instagram/xdubai)

Three friends jumped from the top of Princess Tower, the tallest residential tower in the UAE, according to a video posted by xDubai.

The video shows three friends - Noah Bahnson, Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen – taking the plunge from top of the 414-metre high tower on Friday.

The jump was, in fact, supervised by xDubai, a company licensed to undertake extreme stunts in the emirate.

Who are your crazy #friends? #XDubai #SkydiveDubai #DreamJump #tbt #MyDubai #DefyYourLimits #gopro @noahbahnson @vincereffet @fredfugen

A post shared by XDubai (@xdubai) on

