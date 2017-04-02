Three friends jump off 414-metre Dubai building

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Video shows the men taking the plunge from the top of the Princess tower on Friday
Three friends jumped from the top of Princess Tower, the tallest residential tower in the UAE, according to a video posted by xDubai.
The video shows three friends - Noah Bahnson, Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen – taking the plunge from top of the 414-metre high tower on Friday.
The jump was, in fact, supervised by xDubai, a company licensed to undertake extreme stunts in the emirate.
Why does the UAE not, like most other countries, apply 3-5% tolerance; radars have very small error tolerances, some even lower than 1%. If a signboard... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:48 AM - Ed B
Hopefully this will put a stop to all of the fakes. moreSunday, 2 April 2017 12:41 PM - David
These are the values and the standard of training imparted by Dubai Police - without doubt one of the best Police Forces in the world. I am proud to be... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:49 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
Why does the UAE not, like most other countries, apply 3-5% tolerance; radars have very small error tolerances, some even lower than 1%. If a signboard... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:48 AM - Ed B
Hopefully this will put a stop to all of the fakes. moreSunday, 2 April 2017 12:41 PM - David
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules