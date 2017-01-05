Three Gulf carriers named among world's safest airlines

|Home
JACDEC's Airline Safety Ranking 2017 reveals Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad in global top 10
UAE carrier Emirates and Etihad have been ranked among the world's safest airlins, according to new figures released by the Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC).
According to JACDEC's Airline Safety Ranking 2017 study, airlines based in Asia and the Middle East continued to dominate the list of carriers with the best safety track record in 2016, with Qatar Airways ranked fourth.
The report, cited by news agency WAM, said Emirates and Etihad were among the top 10 safest airlines with the Dubai carrier ranked in 7th place, and the Abu Dhabi-based airline ranked in 8th place.
Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, topped the list as the carrier with the best safety record, followed by Air New Zealand as the second, Hainan Airlines, Qatar Airways, KLM, Eva Air. Qantas and Japan Airlines rounded out the top 10.
JACDEC is a global source for professional and accurate aviation safety information for the benefit of companies, aviation professionals and individual travellers.
