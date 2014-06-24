Three sentenced to death for bank robbery 'terror' plan

Three men have been sentenced to death for attempting to establish an Al Qaeda cell in Saudi Arabia and planning attacks on banks, Saudi Gazette has reported.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Jeddah on Monday also sentenced a fourth man to 14 years in jail.

The men were accused of belonging to Al Qaeda and setting up a terrorist cell in Saudi Arabia with plans to carry out attacks on local banks, with the stolen money to be used to help finance further attacks.

The men reportedly then planned to travel to Afghanistan to train and fight with Al Qaeda.

The charges also included helping to recruit militants, robbing a limousine at gun point to be used for a bank robbery and planning to carry out terror attacks in Lebanon and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia established the Specialized Criminal Court in 2008 to try terrorist suspects but it also has been criticised for penalising human rights activists in the kingdom.