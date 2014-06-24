Three sentenced to death for bank robbery 'terror' plan

Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court rules the men were planning to attack banks in Jeddah to use funds for terrorist attacks

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 1:50 PM

Three men have been sentenced to death for attempting to establish an Al Qaeda cell in Saudi Arabia and planning attacks on banks, Saudi Gazette has reported.

The Specialized Criminal Court in Jeddah on Monday also sentenced a fourth man to 14 years in jail.

The men were accused of belonging to Al Qaeda and setting up a terrorist cell in Saudi Arabia with plans to carry out attacks on local banks, with the stolen money to be used to help finance further attacks.

The men reportedly then planned to travel to Afghanistan to train and fight with Al Qaeda.

The charges also included helping to recruit militants, robbing a limousine at gun point to be used for a bank robbery and planning to carry out terror attacks in Lebanon and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia established the Specialized Criminal Court in 2008 to try terrorist suspects but it also has been criticised for penalising human rights activists in the kingdom.

Related:

Stories

UAE jails seven men convicted of belonging to Al Qaeda

Expat who murdered his wife has sentence doubled

Egypt upholds death sentence on Brotherhood leader

Two Saudi women arrested for marrying multiple men

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking