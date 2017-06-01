Tickets go on sale for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017

Football fans can now book their tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017, which will be held from December 6-16 in the UAE.

The tournament will be played across two stadia - Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City and Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed.

According to the organisers, the tickets, exclusive to Visa cardholders, are now on sale on the official web-site, FIFA.com/uae2017, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017's third qualifying team will be announced on Saturday, as Juventus play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

This could potentially be Juventus's debut in the Club World Cup, or the return of the reigning champions, Real Madrid, for their fourth participation in the FIFA tournament.

The 14th edition of the tournament will see seven giants of club football play eight title-deciding matches for the prestigious title of world champions.

Five out of seven teams are yet to qualify for the world’s biggest club football competition. Among the first to book their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 are Mexico's Pachuca and New Zealand's Auckland City.

Aref Al Awani, tournament director of the local organising committee for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017, said: "With the third qualifying team soon to be confirmed in the next few days, the tournament is shaping up to be one of the most exciting club football spectacles in the world this year."