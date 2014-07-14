Tips for those with high blood pressure fasting during Ramadan

|Home
Below are some helpful tips from Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi for people who suffer from high blood pressure on how to fast during the month of Ramadan without causing any harm to their health:
Lifestyle during Ramadan:
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids from Iftar until Suhoor to prevent complications that may occur.
• Salt: Reduce salt consumption
• Diet: Control food quality and quantity
• Physical activity: A while after iftar, go for a walk (4km at least), several times a week
• Fat: Avoid any food that contains high percentage of fat.
Medication during Ramadan:
• Most medication prescribed for people with high blood pressure need to be taken once or twice a day. Typically these medications will have a 12 – 16 hour effect. The tablets can be taken at Suhoor, and during the evening at iftar.
• Patients who have tablets prescribed three times daily are likely to have short acting drugs. For these patients, it would be prudent to ask their physicians about the afternoon dose and if it can be adjusted to best help the fasting month. Usually most doctors are more than willing to help with adjustments.
