Tonino Lamborghini plans hotel project in Dubai

Tonino Lamborghini, the company owned by the son of the famous Italian carmaker Ferruccio Lamborghini, has revealed plans to launch a hotel project in Dubai as part of ambitious expansion plans in the Middle East.

The luxury lifestyle label known for its high-end accessories and projects is aiming to open the boutique-style property by 2016, he told Arabian Business.

“We have three different hotel concepts now, the resort, the business and the boutique. We are discussing opening a fourth hotel here. I say discussing because we didn’t sign an agreement yet, but everything is done,” said Gianluca Filippi, CEO of Tonino Lamborghini.

“Dubai would be more iconic, as in close to the boutique hotel. Not a business hotel. I would like my hotel to be opened by the end of 2016,” he added.

The company currently has three hotels which are all located in China, the hub of its biggest cash cow, the Far East, which represents 65 percent of total revenue.

Although the Middle East currently holds only 15 percent of the group’s turnover, Fillippi has big plans for the region.

“This region can be one of the most important for the Tonino group. The future expectation is very high… Dubai is incredible. The occupancy rate of hotels in Dubai reaches more than 83 percent, which is crazy. You cannot find another country in another part of the world which can reach this type of occupancy. All the hotels are full,” said Filippi.

The Italian group, which recently launched its first edition of a techno-luxury smartphone named Antares, also plans on opening a total of 21 stores across the Middle East.

The first flagship location will be opening in Dubai, while the remaining retail locations will roll-out over a two phase plan which includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Amman, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

“Our Flagship store will carry our full line of luxury based items: watches, eyewear, leather goods, jewellery, writing instruments and mobile phones,” said Filippi.

“Now we are thinking inside the company with the board to open a sister company here to manage the whole area. For me, it would be a very special hub.”