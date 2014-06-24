Tony Blair said to eye office in Abu Dhabi

Former British Prime Minister reportedly looking for office in UAE capital to expand role as MidEast political broker

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 1:46 PM
Former British PM Tony Blair.

Former British PM Tony Blair.

Former UK Prime Minister is reportedly looking to open an office in Abu Dhabi despite recent calls for Tony Blair to quit as Middle East peace envoy.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Blair is looking to establish an office in the UAE in a bid to “expand his role as a behind-the-scenes business and political broker in the Middle East”.

Blair has strong ties to the UAE, in particular Abu Dhabi, where he has close relationship with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and has a contract to advise the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala. In 2009, he was awarded a contract to help to reform the Kuwaiti prime minister’s office, but the project was closed down in 2012.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, a scathing letter signed by former British ambassadors and politicians has called for Blair to quit his role as Middle East envoy. The contents of the letter, signed by former ambassador to Iran Sir Richard Dalton and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone, accuses Blair of trying to “absolve himself” of responsibility for the crisis in Iraq.

“We believe that Mr Blair, as a vociferous advocate of the invasion, must accept a degree of responsibility for its consequences”, the letter says.

The letter was addressed to foreign ministers in the US, Russia, and EU, as well was UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

A spokesperson for Blair’s office dismissed the letter, saying: “These are all people viscerally opposed to Tony Blair with absolutely no credibility in relation to him whatsoever.”

Related:

Stories

Former UK PM Blair says Iraq crisis not his fault, urges action

Blair says West will pay "heavy price" for no action in Syria

Ban, Gore, Blair to headline Abu Dhabi climate change summit

Alastair Campbell to advise Sharjah on communications strategy

Galleries
Tony Blair speaks at Iraq-Britain Business Council

Tony Blair speaks at Iraq-Britain Business Council

Videos

Former UK PM Blair testifies before press inquiry

Former UK PM Blair testifies before press inquiry

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Harvey Ellis Friday, 27 June 2014 6:13 PM[UAE] - UAW

The evidence against Blair and his failure to observe international law is unquestionable. Seems he has no friends in the UK and is looking elsewhere to continue his activities .

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: John Tuesday, 24 June 2014 3:07 PM[UAE] - New Zealand

That would be the joke of the year.He is the biggest failure in politics. How anyone takes it him seriously is beyond me.

Posted by: Mark X Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:58 PM[UAE] - Argentina

John, true, but in this world it is not "What you know" it is "Whom you know" that matters.

Need I say more?

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking