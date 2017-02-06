Top Omani hotel reveals plan for major revamp

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Transformation of Muscat's Al Bustan Palace will include refurbishment of 200 rooms and 50 suites
Muscat's Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, has revealed plans for extensive restorations, which are set to start soon and be completed by early 2018.
Creative design firm WATG and its interior design studio, Wimberly Interiors have been appointed to oversee the multi-phase transformation, a statement said.
The revamp includes a complete refreshment of the 200 guest rooms and 50 suites, as well as the resort’s main guest arrival porte cochere, meetings and events spaces, lobby lounge, grand ballroom and all-day dining restaurant.
Some of these spaces will be remodeled for the first time in 10 years, or since the hotel grand opening in 1985 in the case of the main arrival porte cochere, the statement said.
Facilities such as the recreation centre and fitness will be refreshed and upgraded with new equipment, it added.
“Al Bustan Palace is an enduring symbol of the rich traditions of Omani hospitality and following the restoration, the Palace will be revealed as a repository of local culture and traditions. In tandem, we wanted to take the palace to the next level of luxury for our affluent guests," said Katrin Herz, general manager at Al Bustan Palace.
Owned by The Ministry of Tourism, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, remains one of Muscat’s most prominent historical landmarks and a jewel in the hospitality landscape.
The luxury resort’s outdoor recreation and beach facilities, infinity pool and Six Senses Spa will remain open to the public during this refurbishment, as well as the beachfront specialty restaurant Beach Pavilion Bar & Grill, and poolside eatery BLU Bar.
