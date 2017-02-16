Top Premier League referee quits to move to Saudi Arabia

Mark Clattenburg will take up new role as head of refereeing at Saudi Football Federation

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 16 February 2017 7:59 PM

The Premier League's most high-profile referee Mark Clattenburg is quitting to take up a position in Saudi Arabia, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said on Thursday.

"The PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," it said in a statement.

British media reported that Clattenburg will replace Howard Webb, another former Premier League referee, as head of refereeing at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Clattenburg was seen in Saudi Arabia on Thusday.

The 41-year-old took charge of the Euro 2016 final, the Champions league final and the FA Cup final last season.

Clattenburg, who had previously said he would consider officiating in China, is expected to leave before the Premier league's next set of fixtures on Feb. 25.

He took charge of his first Football league game in 2000.

Related:

Stories

Former Saudi international Noor handed four-year doping ban

UAE confirmed as hosts for FIFA Club World Cup in 2017 and 2018

Qatar could buy Premier League team – Al Thawadi

Former Doha, Abu Dhabi coach dies in Chapecoense plane crash

Galleries
In pictures: Friendly football match between FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli FC

In pictures: Friendly football match between FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli FC

In pictures: Saudi Arabia 3-0 win over UAE in 2018 World Cup qualifying match

In pictures: Saudi Arabia 3-0 win over UAE in 2018 World Cup qualifying match

Also in Sport

Qatar could be the last single host of FIFA World Cup

In pictures: Kristoff of Norway Team Katusha wins stage one of Tour of Oman

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair

Saudi Arabia says has broken up four ISIL cells

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking