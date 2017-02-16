Top Premier League referee quits to move to Saudi Arabia

The Premier League's most high-profile referee Mark Clattenburg is quitting to take up a position in Saudi Arabia, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said on Thursday.

"The PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," it said in a statement.

British media reported that Clattenburg will replace Howard Webb, another former Premier League referee, as head of refereeing at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Clattenburg was seen in Saudi Arabia on Thusday.

The 41-year-old took charge of the Euro 2016 final, the Champions league final and the FA Cup final last season.

Clattenburg, who had previously said he would consider officiating in China, is expected to leave before the Premier league's next set of fixtures on Feb. 25.

He took charge of his first Football league game in 2000.