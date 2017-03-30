Top UAE law firm sets up tax unit ahead of VAT launch

Al Tamimi & Company establishes dedicated tax practice ahead of Gulf region bringing in VAT in 2018

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 2:01 PM

Al Tamimi & Company, the largest law firm in the Middle East, has established a dedicated tax practice ahead of the introduction of value added tax across the Gulf region in early 2018.

The legal giant also announced the appointment of Shiraz Khan as senior tax advisor.

The company said in a statement that the move comes as global tax landscape are shifting significantly with governments in many countries facing budget deficits. 

This has led to changes in tax policies at both international and governmental level and resulted in changes to tax laws and stricter enforcement strategies on a global scale.

A recent report by EY said half of GCC-based companies have not started to prepare for the launch of 5 percent value added tax in the region next year.

Only 11 percent of businesses said they have evaluated the changes that are needed to their financial, operational and information technology processes ahead of the introduction of VAT in January 2018.

Led by Ahmed Ibrahim, partner and head of Capital Markets, the new tax team will provide and manage cross border tax advice to multinational corporations, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, investment funds, real estate investment houses, family offices, joint ventures and other regional organisations.

As well as VAT issues, the service offering will include inbound tax advisory, international tax structuring and planning, mergers & acquisitions tax, tax disputes and litigation and tax risk management

Husam Hourani, managing partner at Al Tamimi said: “With the imminent introduction of VAT in the GCC from 2018 and the increasingly complex global and regional corporate tax landscape that impacts businesses in the Middle East, we are very confident that our new tax practice will enable Al Tamimi to provide even greater value to our clients.”

Related:

Stories

50% of GCC firms not prepared for VAT launch in 2018

UAE to impose 500% penalty for VAT evaders - ministry

Dubai SME, Al Tamimi & Company to provide start-ups with patent protection support

Emirati lawyer Essam Al Tamimi explains why much of the UAE’s legislation, which is nearly half-a-century old, is in need of revision

Legislating Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation

Companies

Al Tamimi and Company - Dubai

Also in Banking & Finance

Dubai builder breaches covenants on sukuk, other loans

UAE banking major raises $587m in green bond debut

Also in UAE

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

A humbler Qatar still wants to punch above its weight

Qatar has acquired more than $335bn worth of assets around the...

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Saudi Arabia spends money to make money

Tour of Asia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman advances drive to...

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking