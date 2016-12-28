Tour of Qatar cycling race cancelled due to lack of sponsors

The male and female races at the Tour of Qatar, due to take place in early February, have been cancelled due to a lack of financial backing, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Wednesday.

In a brief statement posted on its website, the UCI said that it has received notice of the cancellation, adding that the decision had been taken following "difficulty attracting sponsor financial support".

The announcement is a blow to Qatar's ambitions to be a major player on the world sport scene. As well as planning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, the Gulf state has hosted major events for athletics, handball, swimming and golf and was rumoured to be interested in joining the Formula One calendar.

The men's race has been held annually in the Gulf state since 2002, and was due to take place from February 6-10.

The announcement comes weeks after Doha hosted the World Road Cycling Championships.

Previous editions of Tour of Qatar have been won by top names such as Belgium's Tom Boonen and Britain's Mark Cavendish, who won last year.

There is now a gap in the World Tour calendar from the Dubai Tour, scheduled from January 31 to February 4, and the Tour of Oman, set for February 14 to 17.