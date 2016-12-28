Tour of Qatar cycling race cancelled due to lack of sponsors

International Cycling Union says both male and female races have been cancelled due to lack of financial backing

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 8:25 PM
The pack rides on the highway during the second stage of the 2016 Tour of Qatar cycling race. (Getty Images)

The pack rides on the highway during the second stage of the 2016 Tour of Qatar cycling race. (Getty Images)

The male and female races at the Tour of Qatar, due to take place in early February, have been cancelled due to a lack of financial backing, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on Wednesday.

In a brief statement posted on its website, the UCI said that it has received notice of the cancellation, adding that the decision had been taken following "difficulty attracting sponsor financial support".

The announcement is a blow to Qatar's ambitions to be a major player on the world sport scene. As well as planning for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, the Gulf state has hosted major events for athletics, handball, swimming and golf and was rumoured to be interested in joining the Formula One calendar.

The men's race has been held annually in the Gulf state since 2002, and was due to take place from February 6-10.

The announcement comes weeks after Doha hosted the World Road Cycling Championships.

Previous editions of Tour of Qatar have been won by top names such as Belgium's Tom Boonen and Britain's Mark Cavendish, who won last year.

There is now a gap in the World Tour calendar from the Dubai Tour, scheduled from January 31 to February 4, and the Tour of Oman, set for February 14 to 17.

Related:

Stories

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Bahrain-backed cycling team on course for 2017 launch

Qatar bans top cycling team due to “lack of respect”

Tour de France winner Wiggins to race in Oman

Qatar mulling bid for 2028 Summer Olympics

IOC President expects Qatar to bid for future Olympic Games

Galleries
2016 Tour of Qatar: Stage 2

2016 Tour of Qatar: Stage 2

In pictures: Tour of Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Tour of Abu Dhabi

Also in Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix ticket prices slashed by 20%

In pictures: Racegoers at Chepstow for the annual festive meet

Also in Qatar

Qatar Airways said to be 'upbeat' as Gulf rivals report cuts

Qatar's trade balance registers $2.6bn surplus in November

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking