Traffic comes to a halt on Sharjah-Dubai road

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sharjah Municipality says emergency teams working to drain rainwater
Major traffic congestion is being reported on the Sharjah-Dubai road on Sunday despite Sharjah Municipality’s emergency teams working to remove accumulated rainwater from city’s main streets and squares.
“Al Khan road is static for a long time. The cars aren’t moving at all,” an Al Khan resident told Arabian Business.
Deepak Singh (@deepmam20) tweeted saying: “Avoid taking out your car if you can walk /cycle to your destination. Walking to office. Thanks to #rain #sharjah... :)”
Walking to office. Thanks to #rain #sharjah...:)#Traffic— Deepak Singh (@deepmam20) March 26, 2017
In his tweet, Shyam Krishna (@sak86) said: “Stuck in traffic. Haven’t moved an inch in 30 minutes. Still at Al Khan flyover in Sharjah.”
Stuck in traffic. Haven't moved an inch in 30 minutes. Still at Al Khan flyover in Sharjah— Shyam Krishna (@sak86) March 26, 2017
Sharjah Municipality confirmed its emergency teams were equipped with 145 water pumps and over 90 tankers to ensure fast drain of rainwater and safety of road users.
The civic body also urged motorists to take extra caution during the rainy conditions, calling for keeping a safe distance between vehicles and abide by traffic instructions.
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Emirates et al should introduce a free of charge fragile-items, high-security device storage option so that these things don't need to go through in check... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - MT3
Amazon are very aggressive with squeezing markets to gain market share, often completely disregarding profitability as they are always playing a very long... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 11:27 AM - James Barron
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
It is one of the GCC successful glamorous family empires...with an interesting family history....It will be nice to be part of their operations
Abdulla... more
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules