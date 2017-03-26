Traffic comes to a halt on Sharjah-Dubai road

Major traffic congestion is being reported on the Sharjah-Dubai road on Sunday despite Sharjah Municipality’s emergency teams working to remove accumulated rainwater from city’s main streets and squares.

“Al Khan road is static for a long time. The cars aren’t moving at all,” an Al Khan resident told Arabian Business.

Deepak Singh‏ (@deepmam20) tweeted saying: “Avoid taking out your car if you can walk /cycle to your destination. Walking to office. Thanks to #rain #sharjah... :)”

In his tweet, Shyam Krishna‏ (@sak86) said: “Stuck in traffic. Haven’t moved an inch in 30 minutes. Still at Al Khan flyover in Sharjah.”

Sharjah Municipality confirmed its emergency teams were equipped with 145 water pumps and over 90 tankers to ensure fast drain of rainwater and safety of road users.

The civic body also urged motorists to take extra caution during the rainy conditions, calling for keeping a safe distance between vehicles and abide by traffic instructions.