Sky art: Emirates A380 test flight pilot gets festive

Pilot draws giant Christmas tree in the sky on a flight path over Germany

A pilot got into the Christmas spirit while test flying an Airbus A380 for Dubai airline Emirates by drawing a giant Christmas tree in the sky on a flight path over Germany.

According to Flightradar, the plane set off from Hamburg's Finkenwerder airport at 12.47pm local time and is estimated to arrived back into the same airport at 4.35pm.

However, the pilot took the decision to use the flight path to bring a little more festive cheer rather than complete more traditional laps.

As the photo shows, the tree even features baubles by means of regular loops in the flying pattern in between each branch.

According to reports, the plane cruised at an average 41,000ft while completing the journey, which went south to Stuttgart for the tree's trunk before turning northwards towards Hamburg.