Air Arabia announces new seasonal route to Turkey

The new Sharjah-Bodrum flight will take place three times each week beginning in June

Air Arabia has announced that it will launch a new seasonal route to the Turkish city of Bodrum from June 13.

The flight will depart from Sharjah International Airport three times each week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Turkey has always been a favourable destination for families to visit during holidays. The addition of a new service to Bodrum reflects the healthy market for tourism and the common cultural ties that the two countries share with one another,” said Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali.

“We are confident that our passengers will enjoy this flight to Bodrum, which adds another destination of choice for our network in the summer,” he added.

Earlier this week, the airline announced that it will begin flights to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport from February 1, complimenting an existing flight to the city’s Domodedovo International Airport.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to 133 routes internationally.