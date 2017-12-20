Could Emirati students hold the key to UAE road safety?

A group of Emirati students have developed a smart system that aims to reduce traffic accidents, by sending wireless messages informing drivers about any irregular behaviour nearby motorists.

The students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) said the system helps drivers detect the driving activity of surrounding vehicles.

In a statement they added that the system allows motorists to choose a detection radius up to several kilometres to alert them to possible threats including reckless driving activity such as tailgating, speeding, frequent braking and swerving.

It was developed by AUS students Saud Al Qasimi, Abdalla Al Noman, Abdulla Ahli and Mohamed Al Marashda. The students were supervised by Dr Fadi Ahmad Aloul, head of Computer Science and Engineering and Dr Imran Zaulkernan, associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering.

Aloul said: "Top reasons for deadly car accidents include reckless drivers swerving and speeding. These two issues are covered in this new device and thus would serve to lower the rate of accidents in the UAE and globally. This device is a simple yet effective and cheap solution and can make an enormous difference for drivers."

Zaulkernan added: "As the age of self-driven vehicles dawns, the next evolution of this system is to allow cars to automatically react to anomalous behaviors of nearby vehicles and hence help prevent accidents."

The system can be connected to the car’s dashboard to gain data of speed, brakes, engine reading. Once it is read, the device communicates with other surrounding devices through Zigbee, which is a high-level communication protocol used to create personal area networks with small, low-power digital radios, without the need to connect to the internet.

The anonymity of the drivers and their plate numbers remain secure with only the location and driving behaviour being shared.