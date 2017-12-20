Could Emirati students hold the key to UAE road safety?

American University of Sharjah students devise new smart system to detect reckless driving
By Staff writer
Wed 20 Dec 2017 01:26 PM

A group of Emirati students have developed a smart system that aims to reduce traffic accidents, by sending wireless messages informing drivers about any irregular behaviour nearby motorists.

The students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) said the system helps drivers detect the driving activity of surrounding vehicles.

In a statement they added that the system allows motorists to choose a detection radius up to several kilometres to alert them to possible threats including reckless driving activity such as tailgating, speeding, frequent braking and swerving.

It was developed by AUS students Saud Al Qasimi, Abdalla Al Noman, Abdulla Ahli and Mohamed Al Marashda. The students were supervised by Dr Fadi Ahmad Aloul, head of Computer Science and Engineering and Dr Imran Zaulkernan, associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering.

Aloul said: "Top reasons for deadly car accidents include reckless drivers swerving and speeding. These two issues are covered in this new device and thus would serve to lower the rate of accidents in the UAE and globally. This device is a simple yet effective and cheap solution and can make an enormous difference for drivers."

Zaulkernan added: "As the age of self-driven vehicles dawns, the next evolution of this system is to allow cars to automatically react to anomalous behaviors of nearby vehicles and hence help prevent accidents."

The system can be connected to the car’s dashboard to gain data of speed, brakes, engine reading. Once it is read, the device communicates with other surrounding devices through Zigbee, which is a high-level communication protocol used to create personal area networks with small, low-power digital radios, without the need to connect to the internet.

The anonymity of the drivers and their plate numbers remain secure with only the location and driving behaviour being shared.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

flydubai, Boeing finalise 'landmark' $27bn airplanes deal

flydubai, Boeing finalise 'landmark' $27bn airplanes deal

21 Dec 2017
Transport
Ex-Embraer exec pleads guilty in Saudi bribes case

Ex-Embraer exec pleads guilty in Saudi bribes case

21 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi Int'l named world's fastest growing aviation hub

Abu Dhabi Int'l named world's fastest growing aviation hub

20 Dec 2017
Transport
Emirates says to launch flights to seventh UK airport in 2018

Emirates says to launch flights to seventh UK airport in 2018

20 Dec 2017
Transport
Air Arabia announces new seasonal route to Turkey

Air Arabia announces new seasonal route to Turkey

20 Dec 2017
Transport
Etihad to suspend flights to Tehran in January

Etihad to suspend flights to Tehran in January

19 Dec 2017
Transport
Saudi bank unit inks $800m aircraft deal

Saudi bank unit inks $800m aircraft deal

19 Dec 2017
Transport
Virgin Hyperloop One gets DP World investment after rebuffing suitor

Virgin Hyperloop One gets DP World investment after rebuffing suitor

19 Dec 2017
Transport
Emirates passenger dies after being found unconscious on Lagos flight

Emirates passenger dies after being found unconscious on Lagos flight

18 Dec 2017
Transport
Dubai port operator slashes fees for cruise lines

Dubai port operator slashes fees for cruise lines

18 Dec 2017
Transport