Abu Dhabi Int'l named world's fastest growing aviation hub

Airports Council International report says airport's connectivity has grown 1,479% in last decade
By Staff writer
Wed 20 Dec 2017 05:43 PM

Abu Dhabi International Airport has been named the fastest growing airport in hub connectivity in the world over the past decade.

The annual Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2017 by Airports Council International (ACI) said that Abu Dhabi has registered growth in hub connectivity of 1,479 percent between 2007 and 2017, exceeding the growth rate of major international hubs in Europe and North America.

The report also highlighted that Gulf and Asian hubs, though not yet in the top 20 global hubs, have been driving a change in hub airport dynamics.

Three of the top 20 fastest growing hubs are from the Gulf, with Abu Dhabi in first palace, and Dubai close behind.

Abdul Majeed Al Khoori, acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The ACI report comes at a crucial time when Abu Dhabi International Airport is embarking on a mega expansion move, which adds to our conviction that the MTB will further support Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for air transport.

“In 2007 Abu Dhabi International Airport saw 3,237,011 transfer and transit passengers, a number that grew to 15,853,770 in 2016. Such significant change has largely been as a result of the growth in the national Carrier, Etihad Airways and its expanded network and increased connectivity,” he added.

Hub connectivity, as defined in the ACI report, measures the number of connecting flights, direct and indirect, that can be facilitated through an airport taking into account minimum and maximum connecting times and weighting the quality of the connections by the detour involved and connecting times.

