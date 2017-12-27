Dubai paid parking zones to be free over New Year holiday

Roads and Transport Authority also reveals timings for metro, buses and tram services
By Staff writer
Wed 27 Dec 2017 04:11 PM

All paid parking zones across Dubai, except for multi-storey lots, will be free of charge from Sunday December 31 for the New Year holiday.

Parking fees will be reactivated on Tuesday January 2, said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in a statement.

It added that during the same period, Dubai Metro Red Line metro stations will operate from 5am to midnight and the Green Line metro stations will operate from 5.30am to midnight.

The Dubai Tram will operate from 6am up to 1am, the statement also said.

From December 31 to Jan 1, public bus main stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.25am to 12.29 (past midnight) while Al Ghubaiba Station will be open from 4.16am to 1am (the following day).

Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will operate from 5am to 11pm (except for Route C01, which will operate around-the-clock). Al Qusais Station will run from 4.30am to midnight, and Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5am to 11.30pm. At Jebel Ali Station, the service will start at 5am and continue to 11.30pm.

The timing of marine transit services will be as follows - from Sunday December 31, the Water Bus will run at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, and Marina Promenade) from midday to 8pm and on Monday from midday to midnight.

During the same period, the Water Taxi will be in operation from 9am to 10pm.

“All service provider centres, as well as vehicles testing and registration centres, will be closed during the New Year’s holiday from Sunday until Tuesday.

