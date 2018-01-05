Tunisia restarts Emirates flights after women security row

Tunisia suspended flights by the Dubai-based carrier on December 24
By AFP
Fri 05 Jan 2018 01:37 AM

Tunisia said Thursday it was allowing Emirates Airline flights to the country again after halting them following outcry over security measures by the United Arab Emirates targeting Tunisian women.

Tunisia suspended flights by the Dubai-based carrier on December 24 after women from the North African state complained they were delayed after being targeted for additional checks as they flew to the UAE.

Tunisian officials said the authorities in the UAE told them they had "serious security information about the possibility of terrorist attacks" involving either Tunisian women or a women with a Tunisian passport.

The controls sparked ire in Tunisia and the presidency complained that the rights of Tunisian women should not to be violated "whatever the justification".

In a statement Thursday, Tunisia's transport ministry announced the "resumption of Emirates flights to Tunisia" after the "lifting of measures against Tunisian women".

The ministry said an agreement was struck with the airline that would see it "respect rights and international accords".

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Kuwait Airways plane involved in New York collision

Kuwait Airways plane involved in New York collision

07 Jan 2018
Transport
Careem set to raise fares in Saudi Arabia

Careem set to raise fares in Saudi Arabia

04 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates flies over 59 million passengers in 2017

Emirates flies over 59 million passengers in 2017

02 Jan 2018
Transport
DXB passenger traffic on course to reach new heights

DXB passenger traffic on course to reach new heights

04 Jan 2018
Transport
Kuwait's army chief said to escape Bangladesh helicopter crash

Kuwait's army chief said to escape Bangladesh helicopter crash

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates to operate special A380 flight for Arabian Gulf Cup final

Emirates to operate special A380 flight for Arabian Gulf Cup final

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Oman Air's bold moves bring traffic growth despite stormy 2017

Oman Air's bold moves bring traffic growth despite stormy 2017

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Gulf Navigation announces plans to raise $122m through IPO

Gulf Navigation announces plans to raise $122m through IPO

02 Jan 2018
Transport
More than 3.2m people ride Dubai public transport over New Year

More than 3.2m people ride Dubai public transport over New Year

02 Jan 2018
Transport