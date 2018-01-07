Careem signs up to deliver Virgin Mobile UAE SIMs

According to Virgin Mobile UAE, the integration of its app with Careem’s will mean that the SIMs can be delivered by any one of Careem’s 5,000 drivers in the UAE in within 60 minutes.

The company eventually hopes to deliver SIM cards in 30 minutes or less

Virgin Mobile UAE has partnered with ride-hailing app Careem in a bid to deliver SIM cards to the homes of customers, eventually in less than half an hour, the company announced on Sunday.

“In today’s on-demand society, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our service, and we will continue to streamline our delivery service with Careem with the goal to eventually be able to deliver a SIM card faster than getting a pizza delivered,” said Karim Benkirane, managing director of Virgin Mobile UAE.

“Careem have proven to be a strong partner, capable of providing excellent logistical support, driver distribution and technical integration, allowing us to fulfil our promise of delivery with one hour,” he added.

Benkirane added that Careem “was the obvious choice” as Virgin Mobile’s delivery partner.