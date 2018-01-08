Emirates, Etihad sign landmark security and intelligence agreement

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates airline, and Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, sign an MoU for cooperation in aviation security in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, His Excellency Hamad Abdulla Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman, Etihad Aviation Group

UAE airline giants Emirates and Etihad have signed an agreement for cooperation in aviation security, which will include the sharing of information, intelligence, security training and education programmes, as well as operational areas within and outside the UAE.

Emirates will also extend its security development curriculum to help Etihad set up an in-house security education programme, with possible university level accreditation.

The historic memorandum of understanding (MoU), the first of its kind between the world-leading aviation groups, is in line with the Year of Zayed, which celebrated the leadership of the UAE’s founding father, the late sheikh Zayed, but it also confronts a shared priority for both companies.

“Security is one of the foremost priorities of the global aviation industry,” said Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed.

“Over the years, Emirates Group Security has built strong expertise and capabilities to successfully navigate the complex landscape of security risks and threats in aviation. Through this agreement, Emirates Group Security will collaborate with Etihad Aviation Group to share know-how and extend aviation security services in order to better handle shared challenges, which ultimately benefits travellers,” he added.

Etihad’s vice chairman, Al Shamsi, said the “landmark” partnership is symbolically and strategically important.

“As the national airline of the UAE, we have a responsibility to seek and develop greater collaboration with our major aviation partners in the UAE for the continued safety and convenience of millions of travellers worldwide,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Emirates president Sir Tim Clark, and Etihad Aviation Group chief executive Tony Douglas, in the presence of Emirates airline and Group chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, as well as Etihad Aviation Group vice chairman Hamad Abdulla Al Shamsi.