Emirates announces special offers on Economy, Business fares

Emirates on Monday announced special offers on Economy and Business class fares to a wide range of cities across the globe.

Bookings have to be made by January 22 for travel between January 12 and November 30, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

It added that all-inclusive Economy Class fares from Dubai start at AED825 to Middle East destinations, AED905 to South Asian destinations, AED1,365 to Africa, AED1,765 to Asia Pacific, AED2,055 to Europe and AED3,535 to North and South America.

All-inclusive Business Class fares from Dubai start at AED2,595 to South Asian destinations, AED2,895 to Middle East destinations, AED5,295 to Africa, AED8,095 to Asia Pacific, AED10,305 to Europe and AED15,605 to North and South America.