Boeing delivers 30 aircraft to UAE in record breaking year

The previous year, 31 aircraft were delivered to Emirates, Etihad and flydubai

Boeing delivered more commercial airplanes than any of its competitors for a sixth consecutive year, with 763 deliveries in 2017 largely driven by 737 and 787 jets, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to data on the company’s website, the aircraft delivered in 2017 include 11 777-300ER jets to Emirates, nine 787-9 aircraft to Etihad, and nine aircraft to flydubai, including 737-800 and 737-MAX aircraft.

The previous year, 16 aircraft were delivered to Emirates, seven to Etihad and eight to flydubai.

Additionally, four aircraft were delivered to Saudi Arabian Airlines in 2017 (compared to five in 2016), as well as eight to Kuwait Airways (up from two in 2016) and 11 to a number of other Middle Eastern airlines, compared to 15 in 2016.

In total, Boeing delivered 529 737 aircraft around the world – including 74 737-MAX aircraft – as well as 136 787 Dreamliners.

“The record-setting performance is a testament to our employees and supplier partners who continue to innovate new ways to design, build and deliver the most fuel-efficient airplanes to customers around the world,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister.

Boeing also grew its backlog to 912 net orders from 71 customers, collectively valued at $134.8 billion at list prices. The total extends Boeing’s backlog to 5,864 planes at year’s end, equal to approximately seven years of production.

“The strong sales activity reflects continuing strong demand for the 737 MAX family, including the ultra-efficient MAX 10 variant that we launched last year, and the market’s increasing preference for Boeing’s family of twin-aisle jets,” said McAllister. “Our planned production increases over the coming years are designed to satisfy this robust demand.”

Of the orders, nearly 100 were for 787 Dreamliners, and 60 for 777 aircraft.