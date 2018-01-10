IBM, Emirates sign deal for $85m IT upgrade

IBM has signed a ten-year, $85 million contract with Emirates airline to manage its IT infrastructure, including the implementation of a private cloud and data centre services that will allow employees to have remote access to company applications, the company announced on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was signed in the third quarter of 2017, expands on a 10-year, $300 million agreement signed between the two companies in 2016 to provide infrastructure that allowed Emirates to improve passenger support systems and functions.

The new agreement includes a “private cloud solution” at Emirates’ two main data centres in Dubai, which will provide Emirates employees access to a self-service portal managed by IBM that will allow business teams within an airline to order infrastructure

Additionally, IBM will provide data centre networking services to enable employees to have access to Emirates’ IT environment and critical business applications remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Under the new agreement, Emirates will benefit from a resilient, scalable and agile service, as well as operational savings,” said Amr Refaat, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan. “With its expanding global footprint, it is imperative that Emirates’ IT operations are streamlined and accessible to its employees anywhere and anytime, and this is where our expertise comes into play to achieve this.”

Neetan Chopra, Emirates seior VP for IT strategic services, noted that “a key component of Emirates’ IT strategy is to transform our data infrastructure to a cloud architecture, and drive both agility and efficiency benefits.”