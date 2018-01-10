IBM, Emirates sign deal for $85m IT upgrade

IBM will manage the airline's IT infrastructure, including data centre services and a private cloud solution
By Staff writer
Wed 10 Jan 2018 01:10 PM

IBM has signed a ten-year, $85 million contract with Emirates airline to manage its IT infrastructure, including the implementation of a private cloud and data centre services that will allow employees to have remote access to company applications, the company announced on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was signed in the third quarter of 2017, expands on a 10-year, $300 million agreement signed between the two companies in 2016 to provide infrastructure that allowed Emirates to improve passenger support systems and functions.

The new agreement includes a “private cloud solution” at Emirates’ two main data centres in Dubai, which will provide Emirates employees access to a self-service portal managed by IBM that will allow business teams within an airline to order infrastructure

Additionally, IBM will provide data centre networking services to enable employees to have access to Emirates’ IT environment and critical business applications remotely from anywhere in the world.

“Under the new agreement, Emirates will benefit from a resilient, scalable and agile service, as well as operational savings,” said Amr Refaat, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan. “With its expanding global footprint, it is imperative that Emirates’ IT operations are streamlined and accessible to its employees anywhere and anytime, and this is where our expertise comes into play to achieve this.”

Neetan Chopra, Emirates seior VP for IT strategic services, noted that “a key component of Emirates’ IT strategy is to transform our data infrastructure to a cloud architecture, and drive both agility and efficiency benefits.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Emirates said to seek sukuk deal of up to $1bn

Emirates said to seek sukuk deal of up to $1bn

10 Jan 2018
Banking & Finance
US routes rebound boosts Middle East air cargo volumes in November

US routes rebound boosts Middle East air cargo volumes in November

10 Jan 2018
Transport
Boeing delivers 30 aircraft to UAE in record breaking year

Boeing delivers 30 aircraft to UAE in record breaking year

10 Jan 2018
Transport
SaudiGulf Airlines set to launch international flights

SaudiGulf Airlines set to launch international flights

10 Jan 2018
Transport
Etihad appoints former JetBlue exec as finance chief

Etihad appoints former JetBlue exec as finance chief

09 Jan 2018
Transport
Airbus looks to China for A380 lifeline

Airbus looks to China for A380 lifeline

08 Jan 2018
Transport
DP World posts 10% growth in gross volumes for 2017

DP World posts 10% growth in gross volumes for 2017

08 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates announces special offers on Economy, Business fares

Emirates announces special offers on Economy, Business fares

08 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates, Etihad sign landmark security and intelligence agreement

Emirates, Etihad sign landmark security and intelligence agreement

08 Jan 2018
Transport
New-born baby found dead on Etihad plane in Indonesia

New-born baby found dead on Etihad plane in Indonesia

07 Jan 2018
Transport