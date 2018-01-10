US routes rebound boosts Middle East air cargo volumes in November

International Air Transport Association says volumes have increased substantially on routes to and from North America
By Staff writer
Wed 10 Jan 2018 02:05 PM

Air cargo volumes carried by airlines in the Middle East rose 6.6 percent in November, the slowest regional year-on-year growth for the second time in three months.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), capacity increased 3.1 percent in the same period.

However, it added that seasonally-adjusted international freight volumes have continued to trend upwards at a rate of 8-10 percent over the past six months.

Notably, freight load factors have increased substantially on routes to and from the Middle East to North America, indicating a fall in capacity flown on the route, it said.

Globally, IATA said freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTKs), climbed 8.8 percent in November compared to the year-earlier period. This was an increase from the 5.8 percent annual growth recorded in October 2017.

Freight capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometres (AFTKs), rose by 4 percent year-on-year in November. This was the 16th consecutive month in which demand growth outstripped capacity growth, which is positive for industry load factors, yields, and financial performance.

"Air freight demand remains robust. November showed 8.8 percent year-on-year growth, keeping up the momentum that will make 2017 the strongest year for air cargo since 2010. And there are several indicators that 2018 will be a good year as well," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s director general and CEO.

