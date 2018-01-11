Key bridge set to open over Dubai Water Canal

RTA says it will open the bridge stretching from Al Khail Road to the Financial Centre Street on Friday
By Staff writer
Thu 11 Jan 2018 04:42 PM

Dubai's transport authority will open a key bridge on Friday to improve life for motorists in the heart of the city.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it will open the bridge stretching from Al Khail Road to the Financial Centre Street, which it has undertaken in coordination with Emaar Properties.

The contractor has completed all finishing works in preparation for opening the bridge to traffic, the RTA said in a statement.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said: "The project encompasses the construction of a two-lane one-way bridge extending 1,270 metres at a width of 11 to 15 metres, built on single columns crossing over the Dubai Water Canal.

"The project works include lighting and infrastructure works such as the shifting of impacted utility services like water, electricity, irrigation and sewage, and telecommunication lines."

The project, which starts from the intersection of Ras Al Khor-Al Khail Roads, facilitates and distributes the traffic movement, he added.

The existing road has been widened by the addition of two lanes extending 480 metres to enable direct flow of traffic from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Al Khail Road via the upper deck of the Financial Centre Street. Works include providing an entry point for the parking terminal of the extension of Dubai Mall.

The RTA said the project will ease the flow of traffic along the Financial Centre Street, thus easing the pressure on the intersections of Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

It will also raise the capacity of the road to 4,500 vehicles per hour during peak hours, serve several development projects and ease the pressure on the existing roads network.

