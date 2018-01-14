Uber launches new time-based service for Dubai's business community

Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to launch this service, which Uber said is in recognition of Dubai being the business hub of the MENA region.

UberHire allows users with multiple meetings in multiple locations to reserve a car and driver for up to eight hours in a day

Ride-hailing app Uber has launched a new service in the UAE aimed at the business community.

UberHire is an on-demand, time-based option that allows users to block-book a car and driver that will be charged on timed rate rather than kilometres driven – meaning business people, particularly business travellers, with multiple meetings or commitments across the city can have access to an on-call car service for anywhere between three and eight hours in a day.

The minimum fare on UberHire is AED300 for the first three hours, after which point guests are charged at AED1.67 per minute up to a maximum of eight hours.

Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to launch this service, which Uber said is in recognition of Dubai being the business hub of the MENA region.

“Our technology makes it possible for us to create specialised solutions that can help users have access to reliable transportation at affordable prices,” said Chris Free, general manager for Uber UAE.

“UberHire is a product that addresses the commuting needs of working professionals in Dubai by letting them book an Uber and use it for up to eight hours. It is set to transform business travel in the UAE.”

To request the service, Uber users select all the varied destinations in the 'Multiple Destinations' feature and then swipe to the UberHire product view and request the ride. It will be rolled out to existing Business Profile users throughout the month.