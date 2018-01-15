Seven Dubai flights diverted due to heavy fog

Seven flights to Dubai International have been diverted this morning to Fujairah and Muscat due to heavy fog, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

"Low visibility caused by foggy weather conditions have disrupted normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) this morning with seven in-bound flight diverted to a neighbouring airport," the spokesperson told Arabian Business.

"Dubai Airports is working with airlines and other partners to minimise inconvenience to customers and ensure their comfort."

Emirates said its flights have been left largely unaffected, with a similar situation reported in Abu Dhabi.

“Flights are mostly running per schedule – no cancellations and minimal delays on a few flights,” the spokesperson said.

In Abu Dhabi, where there is also heavy fog, an Etihad Airways’ spokesperson confirmed that there were no delays or diversions to its flights so far this morning.

Passengers should check with their respective airline for the latest updates on flights this morning.