Private jet makes emergency landing at Kuwait Airport

The small-sized aircraft suffered a 'technical error in its tyres' the authority said in a statement.

Technical error with aircraft's tires forced emergency landing, according to Kuwait's General Directorate of Civil Aviation

A private jet made an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport yesterday, the country’s civil aviation regulator announced.

The small-sized aircraft suffered a “technical error in its tyres” the authority said in a statement.

No specific issue with the tyres was mentioned in the statement, and no passengers were reported hurt in the incident.