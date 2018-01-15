Dubai's Careem announces launch of operations in Iraq

Ride-hailing app says it is determined to overcome local challenges and simplify mobility for Iraqis
By Staff writer
Mon 15 Jan 2018 02:09 PM

Ride-hailing service Careem has launched its services the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Through flexible payment options – including cash, credit card, or Careem credit – residents will be able to avoid of the service rides 24/7 via the app that uses GPS technology to ensure accurate pick-ups.

Careem, which operates in more than 90 cities across more than 13 countries, plans to expand in more cities across Iraq in the near future.

With 15 million users and 500,000 drivers, Careem said the Baghdad operation will employ locals, helping the Dubai-based firm to move towards its goal of creating one million jobs across the Middle East and North Africa by 2018.

“Today marks a key milestone for Careem. Iraq is a country with rich heritage and strategic importance for the region,” said co-founder & CEO of Careem, Mudassir Sheikha.

“We are determined to overcome local challenges so that we can simplify mobility for Iraqis and create income-generating opportunities for them and their families.”

Along with its ride-hailing operations in over 13 countries across the greater MENA region, Careem has established research and development departments and call centres in Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Germany, further emphasising its aim of propelling continuous innovation, economic growth, and job creation on an international scale.

Established in 2012, Careem boasts a diverse array of high-profile investors, including Al Tayyar Group, the largest institutional investor in Careem; Kingdom Holding Company; Rakuten; STC Ventures; Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride hailing firm; Daimler AG; DCM Ventures; Coatue Management; Lumia Capital; and Wamda Capital.

