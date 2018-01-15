Increased demand sees Emirates resume service to Istanbul's second airport

With an increase in travel demand between the two cities, the Dubai carrier will resume the service to Istanbul's second airport with a return flight five times a week, using its Boeing 777-300 ER in a three class cabin configuration, making it the only airline to operate a wide-body plane at the airport.

Passengers will have the option to fly in and out of two Istanbul points Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) or Istanbul Ataturk Airport (IST)

An increase in passenger demand will see Emirates resume its flights between Dubai and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, starting June 8 this year.

The resumption of services on the route will give Emirates customers a second destination options in Istanbul.

A series of terrorist attacks during 2016, including suicide bomb attacks at Ataturk Airport in June of that year, resulted in a drop in demand for travel to Turkey, and saw Emirates cancel its flights in August of that year.

The aircraft will have eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 seats in Economy Class.

The service to Istanbul’s two airports will see Emirates operate 16 flights and over 6,500 seats per week.

The extra flights also increase Emirates' cargo capacity to a weekly total of 100 tonnes.

The flight will allow customers from Istanbul to connect with Emirates’ flights to popular destinations like Bangkok, Shanghai, Seoul, and cities across Australia, as well as inbound customers to from China, Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to connect to onwards flights to Istanbul.

“We’ve seen continued growth in travel demand to and from Istanbul over the past year and are therefore pleased to be able to offer passengers travelling with Emirates the choice of two destinations in the city” said Hubert Frach, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations, West.

“With flights to these two points in Istanbul, along with our extended partnership with flydubai, we’re able to offer customers more scheduled flight options and greater connectivity to Dubai and beyond.”