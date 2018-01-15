UAE says Qatari fighter jets 'intercept' passenger plane

UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation says plane was intercepted en route to Bahrain
(FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)
By AFP
Mon 15 Jan 2018 02:01 PM

The United Arab Emirates accused Qatari fighter jets of "intercepting" a passenger plane en route to Bahrain on Monday, in an ongoing row over alleged airspace violations.

"Qatari fighter jets intercept an Emirati civilian aircraft during a routine flight to Manama in a flagrant threat to civil aviation safety and in a clear violation of international law," the UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

"This is a routine flight that has all the required paperwork," it said in a statement published by the state news agency.

Four UAE-based airlines - Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia - operate flights to Bahrain.

Spokespersons for the airlines contacted by AFP could not immediately confirm or deny the news.

"The state of Qatar announces that the claims of Qatari fighter planes intercepting a UAE civil aircraft (are) completely false," foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa al-Khater said on Twitter in response.

The United Arab Emirates is one of four Arab states that cut all relations with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremists and of being close to Shiite Iran. Doha denies the accusations.

No further details were immediately available.

