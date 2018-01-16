Masdar to test autonomous vehicle concepts with Chinese firm

Masdar and the Chinese ICONIQ Motors electric vehicle company have signed a memorandum of understanding to test autonomous driving concepts at Masdar City

After testing the L5 autonomous driving concept at Masdar in 2018, ICONIQ plans to deliver a fleet in time for Expo 2020

Masdar and the Chinese ICONIQ Motors electric vehicle company have signed a memorandum of understanding to test autonomous driving concepts at Masdar City, it was announced on Monday.

The ICONIQ SEVEN electric vehicle is currently on display at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The vehicle, which is integrated with Microsoft’s AZURE cloud technology, is slated to enter the market in 2019.

Additionally, ICONIQ is displaying its L5 autonomous driving concept, which will undergo testing at Masdar throughout the course of the year.

“Masdar City has put smart and sustainable mobility at the centre of its strategy, as highlighted by the historic success of its flagship driverless Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system,” said Yousef Baselaib, executive director of sustainable real estate at Masdar.

“Masdar City is the ideal location to test autonomous driving concepts,” he added. “We are excited to partner with ICONIQ to support the advancement of autonomous mobility.”

ICONIQ Motors CEO Bruno Lambert said that the company plans “to fill the need in the autonomous market for premium-positioned electric vehicles that deliver truly exceptional passenger experiences through state-of-the-art technology.”

“Our plan is to deliver the first L5 vehicle fleet for the Dubai World Expo in October 2020, and we’re aiming to go into mass production at the end of 2023 when infrastructure and regulations are likely to be ready for fully autonomous vehicles,” he added.