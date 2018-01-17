Emirates says no plans to acquire Pakistan's struggling airline

Report in Pakistani daily claims Emirates and Etihad were interested in buying stakes of the airline which the government is attempting to privatise
Once a successful carrier, Pakistan International Airlines wet-leased two aircraft to Emirates when the latter began operations in 1985.
By Shayan Shakeel
Wed 17 Jan 2018 10:18 AM

Emirates has denied it has plans to buy into any airline, days after a report claimed two UAE carriers were interested in buying a piece of Pakistani flag carrier PIA that the country’s government is attempting to privatise.

Emirates and Etihad “were showing great interest in PIA,” The Express Tribune quoted an unnamed Pakistani official involved in the privatisation process to say.

However, in a statement to Arabian Business, Emirates denied any intention of doing so.

“Emirates has no plans to buy or acquire any airline,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

"We continue to focus on our organic growth, and will partner with other airlines where it benefits our customers and makes commercial sense."

Once a successful carrier, Pakistan International Airlines wet-leased two aircraft to Emirates when the latter began operations in 1985.

Since then the carrier’s fortunes have plummeted, and the airline’s total debt stood at $1.8 billion at the end of 2016 – the airline loses $30 million each month, according to Reuters.

Arabian Business has reached out to Etihad for comment.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

French firm picked to expand Masdar City driverless network

French firm picked to expand Masdar City driverless network

17 Jan 2018
Transport
Air France-KLM launch special Gulf fares to Europe, Americas

Air France-KLM launch special Gulf fares to Europe, Americas

17 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates reveals top 'upgrade tricks' in new ad series

Emirates reveals top 'upgrade tricks' in new ad series

16 Jan 2018
Transport
UAE to file international complaint over Qatar jet 'interception'

UAE to file international complaint over Qatar jet 'interception'

16 Jan 2018
Transport
Masdar to test autonomous vehicle concepts with Chinese firm

Masdar to test autonomous vehicle concepts with Chinese firm

16 Jan 2018
Transport
Dubai's Careem announces launch of operations in Iraq

Dubai's Careem announces launch of operations in Iraq

15 Jan 2018
Transport
UAE says Qatari fighter jets 'intercept' two passenger planes

UAE says Qatari fighter jets 'intercept' two passenger planes

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Airbus will scrap A380 if no new Emirates order, says exec

Airbus will scrap A380 if no new Emirates order, says exec

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Saudi Electricity signs deal with Japanese firms for first electric vehicle project

Saudi Electricity signs deal with Japanese firms for first electric vehicle project

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Increased demand sees Emirates resume service to Istanbul's second airport

Increased demand sees Emirates resume service to Istanbul's second airport

15 Jan 2018
Transport