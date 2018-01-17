Air France-KLM launch special Gulf fares to Europe, Americas

Travel via Paris or Amsterdam to Toronto for AED2,900
The fares include from Dubai to Toronto for AED2,900 ($790) and from Riyadh to Madrid from SAR1,650 ($440).
By Staff writer
Wed 17 Jan 2018 11:54 AM

Air France and KLM have launched special promotional fares from the Gulf region to Europe and the Americas.

Passengers in the Gulf can now book special promotional fares with Air France and KLM to destinations across the airlines’ global networks via their respective hubs of Paris and Amsterdam.

The fares include from Dubai to Toronto for AED2,900 ($790) and from Riyadh to Madrid from SAR1,650 ($440).

The special fares apply to Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class (Air France) and Economy and Business Class with KLM. See the airlines’ websites (www.airfrance.com and www.klm.com) for more information, sales/travel periods and terms and conditions of the promotions.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

French firm picked to expand Masdar City driverless network

French firm picked to expand Masdar City driverless network

17 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates says no plans to acquire Pakistan's struggling airline

Emirates says no plans to acquire Pakistan's struggling airline

17 Jan 2018
Transport
Emirates reveals top 'upgrade tricks' in new ad series

Emirates reveals top 'upgrade tricks' in new ad series

16 Jan 2018
Transport
UAE to file international complaint over Qatar jet 'interception'

UAE to file international complaint over Qatar jet 'interception'

16 Jan 2018
Transport
Masdar to test autonomous vehicle concepts with Chinese firm

Masdar to test autonomous vehicle concepts with Chinese firm

16 Jan 2018
Transport
Dubai's Careem announces launch of operations in Iraq

Dubai's Careem announces launch of operations in Iraq

15 Jan 2018
Transport
UAE says Qatari fighter jets 'intercept' two passenger planes

UAE says Qatari fighter jets 'intercept' two passenger planes

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Airbus will scrap A380 if no new Emirates order, says exec

Airbus will scrap A380 if no new Emirates order, says exec

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Saudi Electricity signs deal with Japanese firms for first electric vehicle project

Saudi Electricity signs deal with Japanese firms for first electric vehicle project

15 Jan 2018
Transport
Increased demand sees Emirates resume service to Istanbul's second airport

Increased demand sees Emirates resume service to Istanbul's second airport

15 Jan 2018
Transport