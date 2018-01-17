Air France-KLM launch special Gulf fares to Europe, Americas

The fares include from Dubai to Toronto for AED2,900 ($790) and from Riyadh to Madrid from SAR1,650 ($440).

Travel via Paris or Amsterdam to Toronto for AED2,900

Air France and KLM have launched special promotional fares from the Gulf region to Europe and the Americas.

Passengers in the Gulf can now book special promotional fares with Air France and KLM to destinations across the airlines’ global networks via their respective hubs of Paris and Amsterdam.

The fares include from Dubai to Toronto for AED2,900 ($790) and from Riyadh to Madrid from SAR1,650 ($440).

The special fares apply to Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class (Air France) and Economy and Business Class with KLM. See the airlines’ websites (www.airfrance.com and www.klm.com) for more information, sales/travel periods and terms and conditions of the promotions.