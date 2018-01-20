Emirates tops UAE brand rankings for third year running

Home-grown airline Emirates has topped consumer brand sentiment in the UAE for the third year running in the latest Best Brand Rankings, released by YouGov BrandIndex.



Dubai’s flag carrier ranked ahead of eight digital brands in the UAE’s top 10, led by instant messaging giant WhatsApp in second place.



Smartphone heavyweight iPhone rose five spots since this time last year to third place, making it the biggest score improver in the UAE over the past 12 months, taking the lead over competitor Samsung Galaxy in 10th.

Smartphone brand sentiment rose the most across 2017, with three market leading mobile brands - iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Nokia - sitting at the top of the biggest improvers list.



Apple was ranked fourth with the highest positive consumer brand sentiment across the year, and the ninth most improved.

Rival Samsung sat in sixth place overall but improved more than Apple.



According to YouGov’s global daily brand tracker, BrandIndex, which surveys consumer opinion about over 500 brands in the UAE, Facebook, Google and YouTube maintained top 10 spots in fifth, eighth and ninth respectively.

French hypermarket chain Carrefour grabbed seventh position, accompanying Emirates as the only other non-tech brand in the top 10.

However, flydubai, Dettol and Almarai all demonstrated an increase in positive chatter among consumers featuring in the top 10 improvers list in seventh, eighth and tenth respectively.

Google also featured on the top 10 most improved list in fifth place for 2017, ahead of Instagram in sixth.

Scott Booth, head of Data Products in MENA said: “The Buzz score shows how positively brands are resonating with consumers on a daily basis, and ultimately indicates to marketers the level and direction of recent brand exposure.

"As a leading market in the adoption of digital technologies, it is no surprise to see consumers in the UAE demonstrate considerable resonance with leading tech brands.

"However, Emirates and Carrefour are showing the continued ability of leading non-tech brands to assert themselves and establish positive sentiment among consumers in today’s tech-savvy market.”

YouGov used Buzz scores to compile the rankings. Buzz is calculated by asking consumers daily if they have "heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word-of-mouth".



UAE Top 10 Best Brand Rankings 2017



1 Emirates

2 WhatsApp

3 iPhone

4 Apple

5 Facebook

6 Samsung

7 Carrefour

8 Google

9 YouTube

10 Samsung Galaxy



UAE Top 10 Most Improved Best Brand Rankings 2017

1 iPhone

2 Samsung Galaxy

3 Nokia

4 Samsung

5 Google

6 Instagram

7 flydubai

8 Dettol

9 Apple

10 Almarai