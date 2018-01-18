New bridge set to improve access to Dubai Int'l Airport

Roads and Transport Authority to open bridge at the intersection of Airport-Casablanca Streets on Friday
By Staff writer
Thu 18 Jan 2018 05:23 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open on Friday a new bridge as part of plans to give better access to Dubai's fast-growing international airport.

The bridge at the intersection of Airport-Casablanca Streets, nearby the Cargo Village building is part of the Airport Street Project to accommodate the projected growth in the number of passengers using Dubai International Airport which is expected to rise to 92 million by 2020.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said: “Upgrading the intersection of the Airport-Casablanca Streets includes the construction of an additional single-lane bridge for serving the traffic from the Airport Street heading towards Casablanca Street.

"The project includes constructing an alternative route for motorists coming from Al Garhoud, enabling them direct access to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport.

"It also involved increasing the number of lanes of Casablanca Street in the direction of Al Garhoud from three to four lanes."

He said the improvements will significantly reduce the total waiting time at the intersection of Casablanca Street and ease congestion in the area.

Upon completion of the Airport Street Project, the capacity of the Airport Street will increase by an additional 5,000 vehicles per hour.

