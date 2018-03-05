Emirates unveils more spacious Business Class seats on its Boeing 777

While the Business Class seats are in the same design and shape of Emirates’ latest lie-flat seats, the airline said they are now two inches wider.

First refurbished aircraft will go into service on March 6 to Fort Lauderdale

Emirates has invested over $150 million in refurbishing 10 existing 777-200LR aircraft in its fleet with its new Business Class cabin, that has new wider seats laid out in a 2-2-2 configuration.

While the Business Class seats are in the same design and shape of Emirates’ latest lie-flat seats, the airline said they are now two inches wider.

The Business Class seat has a pitch of 72 inches and moves into a fully flat sleeping position. It also has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest and a personal mini-bar.

The aircraft’s overhead bins in centre of the cabin have been removed for an airier and more spacious feel on board, with electronic windows installed, along with the largest personal in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens in Business Class at 23 inches wide.

In addition, the new Business Class cabin features a social area that's unique to the Boeing 777-200LR fleet. The mini lounge area features snacks such as crisps, sandwiches and fruit, as well as beverages for customers to help themselves to during the flight.

Economy class seats onboard the 777-200LR have also been refreshed to the latest colour palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support.

The refurbished Emirates 777-200LR aircraft, will go into service on March 6 to Fort Lauderdale, is set in a two-class configuration, which offers 38 Business Class seats and 264 seats in Economy Class.

The refurbished 777-200LR aircraft is planned for several destinations including Emirates’ most recently announced destination – Santiago, Chile.