Technical glitch halts Dubai Metro service

Service between Karama and Al Quoz affected
By Staff writer
Mon 05 Mar 2018 12:28 PM

Dubai Metro’s services between ADCB metro station and First Gulf Metro Station have been temporarily disrupted, Dubai Roads and Transport authority has said.

The service between the two stations – at Karama and Al Quoz – on the red line has been stopped while technical teams work to restore the “service earliest possible”, the RTA said.

