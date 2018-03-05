Technical glitch halts Dubai Metro service

Dubai Metro’s services between ADCB metro station and First Gulf Metro Station have been temporarily disrupted, Dubai Roads and Transport authority has said.
The service between the two stations – at Karama and Al Quoz – on the red line has been stopped while technical teams work to restore the “service earliest possible”, the RTA said.
#RTA announces a temporary disruption of Dubai Metro service between ADCB metro station and First Gulf Metro Station. The technical teams are working to restore the service earliest possible.— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) March 5, 2018
