Virgin Hyperloop One's CFO Callinicos steps down.

Company recently raised a lifeline of $50 million from Caspian Venture Partners and Dubai's DP World Group
By Bloomberg
Tue 06 Mar 2018 09:07 AM

Virgin Hyperloop One’s Brent Callinicos has given up his post as chief financial officer to return to an advisory role with the company, he said Monday.

Axel Martinez, who joined the futuristic transportation company last year as senior vice president of finance, has succeeded Callinicos as CFO. Martinez and Callinicos previously worked together at Uber Technologies and Google.

“It was just time,” Callinicos, who had served as an adviser to Hyperloop since October 2016 before becoming CFO in January 2017, said. Since he joined, “the company has moved from a new technology to being on the verge of commercialization.”

Late last year, the company raised a lifeline of $50 million from Caspian Venture Partners and Dubai’s DP World Group. Virgin Hyperloop One Chief Executive Officer Rob Lloyd has been working hard to ink a deal to build its train-like system and has spent considerable time in India and Dubai discussing potential projects.

The company’s senior vice president for hardware engineering, Carl Jenkins, also left recently to join General Motors’s Cruise.

“Decided to move on for financial stability reasons and Cruise contacting me and offering me an exciting challenge back in self driving cars,” he said on his LinkedIn profile. Jenkins, who joined Virgin Hyperloop One in May 2017, had previously worked for Alphabet’s self-driving car unit.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Private jet from UAE to Turkey carrying 11 crashes in Iran

Private jet from UAE to Turkey carrying 11 crashes in Iran

11 Mar 2018
Transport
Turkish Airlines to buy at least 50 Airbus, Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines to buy at least 50 Airbus, Boeing jets

11 Mar 2018
Transport
Etihad relaunches its aviation training academy

Etihad relaunches its aviation training academy

11 Mar 2018
Transport
MidEast air passenger demand falls to near-10 year low

MidEast air passenger demand falls to near-10 year low

08 Mar 2018
Transport
Abu Dhabi announces completion of Yameela Ferry renovation

Abu Dhabi announces completion of Yameela Ferry renovation

05 Mar 2018
Transport
Heathrow raises Dubai route concerns ahead of Brexit

Heathrow raises Dubai route concerns ahead of Brexit

27 Feb 2018
Transport
Uber reveals campaign to get more Saudi women behind the wheel

Uber reveals campaign to get more Saudi women behind the wheel

08 Mar 2018
Transport
MidEast air cargo grows at world's slowest rate in January

MidEast air cargo grows at world's slowest rate in January

08 Mar 2018
Transport
Careem to have 20,000 female drivers in the Middle East by 2020

Careem to have 20,000 female drivers in the Middle East by 2020

07 Mar 2018
Transport
Emirates hires banks ahead of possible $1bn sukuk

Emirates hires banks ahead of possible $1bn sukuk

07 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance