Fancy a new hairstyle? Now you can call Uber in Dubai

Beauty tech platform bgX has launched a partnership with Uber starting with London, Paris and Dubai, connecting professional hair salons to their communities.

The platform will provide the convenience of having premium salon styling delivered directly to women at home, work or at a hotel.

This launch marks the first time a business has fully integrated with Uber for Business, a statement said.

bgX co-founders Ali Rafi and Paria Ghorashi started their tech platform delivering home beauty services to women in Dubai as blowout&go.

The bgX app was born when the founders realised busy women don't always have time to plan and book appointments in advance, even to their home.

Ghorashi said: "Nowadays customers are demanding immediate services via their mobile apps and there is a huge demand for beauty services to be delivered in this way. Customers will be able to book a stylist to their home or office directly from their smartphone. The platform will provide a convenient and fast service for busy people on the go."

She added: "We expect delivery of all kinds of high quality services immediately and transparently via our mobile phones - whether it be food delivery, transport, or parcels - and beauty is no different."

The customer app is available on iOS and Android smartphones.

Initially only blow drys and styling will be on offer but other treatments will follow while other cities are launching in the US, Asia and across Europe in the future.

There will be a rating service similar to the Uber car app so that customers can rate their stylist out of five.