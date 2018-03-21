Etihad Airways signs codeshare agreement with Swiss

Etihad Airways operates the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Zurich.

Booking partnership to applies to flights from Abu Dhabi to Geneva and Zurich

Etihad Airways has signed a new codeshare partnership with Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss).

Under the agreement, Etihad Airways will have its EY flight code on Swiss services between Geneva and Zurich, while Swiss will market its LX code on the Abu Dhabi carrier’s said services between Zurich and Abu Dhabi.

Etihad said the codeshare is effective immediately for travel from March 26.

“This codeshare deepens Etihad Airways’ commitment to the Swiss travel market and Switzerland, a key destination for travellers from our UAE home, neighbouring Gulf countries, and across our Asia Pacific network,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO.

“The partnership further strengthens the historic cultural, business and tourism ties that the UAE and Switzerland have enjoyed over many decades.”

The move is another step in the growing partnership between Etihad Aviation Group and the Lufthansa Group, the parent company of Swiss, which began in 2016.

That partnership was to codeshare on Etihad’s flights to Munich and Frankfurt, and Lufthansa’s intercontinental services between its home base of Frankfurt and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as well as Bogota, Colombia.