Snowstorms force Emirates to cancel New York flights

EK201/202, EK205/206, EK207/208 and EK2019/210 have been cancelled due to the severe weather conditions
By Staff writer
Wed 21 Mar 2018 01:56 PM

Emirates announced the cancellation of flights to and from New York on Wednesday as the US city was hit by major snowstorms.

Emirates said in a statement that flights EK201/202, EK205/206, EK207/208 and EK2019/210 have been cancelled due to the severe weather conditions.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday evening that all public schools in New York City would be closed on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York, including all of New York City, estimating that snowfall will likely begin early Wednesday and that total accumulations of 12 to 16 inches are expected.

Emirates said passengers booked to travel to/from New York (JFK and Newark) on the affected flights will not be boarded at their point of origin, and are advised to contact their travel agency or the local Emirates office for rebooking.

Passengers with US domestic flight connections are also advised to check the status of their flights prior to travel.

